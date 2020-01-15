Aloi, a Richmond restaurant in Scott’s Addition, is closing

RICHMOND, Va. — Aloi, a Richmond restaurant located in Scott’s Addition, announced it would close at the end of the month.

“We have enjoyed serving our community and we would like to thank everyone for the continuous love and support,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page read. “We encourage you to come by and enjoy our last few meals with us.”

Aloi, owned by Brandon Pearson (Sabai, Temple) touted itself as serving a seasonal, contemporary approach to American cuisine.

Eat It, Virginia! co-host Robey Martin included the restaurant in her Novemeber 2018 Hot List of Richmond restaurants.

“It’s decidedly sexy showing off details ceiling, communal tables, and bar situated toward an open kitchen, visible through huge glass windows,” she wrote at the time.

Aloi joined a growing list of Richmond dining spots that have closed their doors.

Most recently, the owners of comfort on West Broad Street also announced the 17-year-old Richmond restaurant would close at the end of the month.

While not a restaurant, ShipLock Brewing in Shockoe Slip also closed.

A “For Lease” sign also appeared on the original Sugar Shack location on N. Lombardy Street in Richmond.