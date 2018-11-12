The Hot 9 Richmond restaurants: Where you should eat in November

RICHMOND, Va. — For a couple of years now, I’ve thought that we should have a hot list — where to go, what’s new, and who’s showing up to the Richmond dining scene right now. I get asked multiple times a day: What’s new? Where do I go? Here you go, Richmond. Every month, we plan on letting you know just where you should be dining.

In alphabetical order:

1.) Alewife

3120 E Marshall Street

Richmond, Va. 23223

If you haven’t been to the new restaurant by Richmond darling and multiple award-winning chef Lee Gregory, it’s time. He and chef Bo Catoe are showcasing the best of the Chesapeake Bay while keeping within both’s southern rooted cooking styles. Their intent is to take a deep dive into East Coast seafood affordably and creatively. Get the crab claws and the savory pancake.

2.) Aloi

3103 W Leigh Street

Richmond, Va. 23230

Brandon Pearson, the owner of Sabai and Temple, has ventured out solo with a seasonally focused menu— read: local, local, local like produce from Tomten Farm, Manakintowne and Seven Hills, seafood from Yellow Umbrella Provisions and pork from Autumn Olive Farms. It’s decidedly sexy showing off details ceiling, communal tables, and bar situated toward an open kitchen, visible through huge glass windows. The chef, Ben Watters, is no slouch having staged at Alinea last year (one of the The World’s 50 Best Restaurants last year) with chef-owner Grant Achatz. Try the bone marrow.

3.) Bingo Beer Company

2900 W Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23230

It’s another bar and arcade (we can’t call it a bar——cade here, we get cease and desist letters from another state). But add upscale bar food, insane beer options, and windows with a view of Broad Street. The groups behind Saison, Flora, Comfort, and Pasture have banded together for the second time. Get the burger and the black lager.

4.) Cobra Cabana

901 W Marshall Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

This snake-themed joint is the brain-child of three rockers, Rob Skotis of Iron Reagan, Herbie Abernethy of Valient Thorr, and Josh Novicki. They are calling it a rock and roll version of Cheers with a massive cobra sculpture behind the bar by artist Margaret Rolicki, a costume and prop designer for the Richmond-based metal/performance-art/blood-throwing band GWAR. Get the vegan lobster roll and a High-Life on tap.

5.) INHAUSE, a restaurant residency at Flora:

203 N Lombardy Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

This pop-up began in mid-September and is gaining speed for good reason. In Haus is a Korean noodle and dumpling pop-up by chef Daniel Harthausen. Harthausen is a dumpling master changing his menu each couple of weeks with the intent of opening a full space down the road. Get the soup dumplings when he has them or the fried chicken.

6.) Latitude Seafood Co.

Stony Point Fashion Park

9216 Stony Point Parkway

Richmond, Va. a 23235

The locally-owned seafood joint recently opened a sleek new spot at Stony Point Fashion Park. It’s first location (talk about under the radar, it’s yet to be reviewed by any publication) has been in Midlothian since October 2015, With an accessible happy hour (Belle Isle Moonshine!) and solid brunch fare. Expect the same daily delivered fish as the Southside location. Get the lobster grilled cheese and the lobster bisque.

7.) Temple

2713 West Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

It’s probably Richmond’s first Laotian spot. Brandon Pearson, mentioned above, makes a second appearance on this month’s list; this time with his partner from Sabai, Joe Kiatsuranon. Temple, adjacent to Sabai, is focused on Laotian and Eastern Thai flavors as Asian-style comfort food, mostly noodle dishes. The restaurant is small with red walls gold mirrors and ornate wood. Get the dumplings.

8.) Tiny Victory

506 W Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

Chef and co-owner Ian Merryman opened with the intent on creating Filipino-influenced cuisine after three years of operating a pop-up, The Jackdaw. A bright tiger mural designed by the local artist, Wing.Chow, defines one side of the little forty-six seat spot. Get the Crab Fat Rice.

9.) Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad Street

Richmond, Va. 23219

Kelli Lemon, former general manager of Mama J’s, launches a day space. It’s meant for you to hang around with comfortable benches line one side of its back room — its name was inspired by the debut album of R&B artist Maxwell. Lemon has curated a simple menu with help from Tiara Smith, The Dropoff Chef. It’s about coffee here – Get the Oat Milk latte.