Alewife – a Lee Gregory restaurant – opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond, rejoice! Alewife is open! Church Hill residents, rejoice! You can walk!

The restaurant at 3120 East Marshall Street, owned by Lee Gregory (whom you know from Southbound and the Roosevelt) opened quietly Tuesday evening.

Its main food focus is sustainable seafood.

It’s Gregory’s first solo venture.

He owns his other two spots with Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Kendra Murden of Ipanema, Garnett’s WPA Bakery and Laura Lee’s.

Gregory, who has been nominated for for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation three times, started cooking in Richmond for another James Beard nominee, Dale Reitzer of Acacia Midtown.

Alewife’s 45 seats will see cooking from Gregory and another Richmond staple, BoBo Catoe. Catoe has been in the kitchen at Southbound, but will move to Alewife.

The menu includes crispy Black Bass, Waygu flank steak, or a summer salad of crushed cucumbers, so something for both the seafood, non-seafood and vegetarian eater.

More information, along with hours of operation can be found here.