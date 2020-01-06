× comfort, a restaurant that helped redefine downtown Richmond, to close

RICHMOND, Va. — comfort, a restaurant that helped usher in the current golden age of Richmond dining, will close at the end of the month. A specific reason for the closure was not disclosed.

“It is with a very full, but heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of comfort,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “After a run of over 17 years in business, we are ready for the next chapter. The next three weeks will see guest chefs, guest bartenders, and maybe a sandwich pop up. So come see us! Lots of fun stuff to celebrate our amazing run. Thank you all for all the support. Hope to see you soon!”

Co-owned by chef Jason Alley and Michelle Jones, comfort gained national recognition in 2018 when it announced it would donate its net profits to FeedMore in an effort to end the hunger epidemic in Richmond.

Alley and Jones shuttered another award-winning restaurant, Pasture, in 2019. The pair still co-own Bingo Beer Co on Broad Street.

This is a developing story.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

