Sugar Shack Donuts flagship location is for lease

RICHMOND, Va. — The flagship location of Sugar Shack Donuts in Richmond’s Carver District is for lease, the Richmond Times Dispatch reported Tuesday.

The shop is currently still open.

The location at 1001 N. Lombardy St. has been open since 2013.

The 1,200 foot space will be available beginning July 1 for $3,900 a month.

In December, the shop closed two of its out-of-town locations in Virginia Beach and Charlottesville amid a pair of lawsuits against the company and its founder, Ian Kelley.

Today, there are four Central Virginia locations in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover, as well as four in the Northern Virginia, Washington D.C. region.