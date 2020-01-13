× ShipLock Brewing closes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Shockoe Slip brewery has capsized, but its wares are likely to wash up down in Prince George County. ShipLock Brewing has closed at 115 S. 15th St. after just over a year in business.

A ShipLock representative confirmed that the brewery shut down in recent days, and said its brewing equipment and head brewer are heading to Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, a new venture in the works near Hopewell.

Holy Mackerel will be run by members of ShipLock’s ownership group, some of whom also own Southern Railway Taphouse on 15th St. and District 5 in the Fan.

