Vacant home collapses after 6th undetermined fire in Petersburg since July

PETERSBURG, Va. — An investigation is underway after a Petersburg home burned to the ground in what is being caused an “undetermined fire” early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home near the intersection of Harding and Halifax Streets at 4:12 a.m. The vacant home collapsed during the blaze and was marked under control at 5:55 p.m.

RIGHT NOW in #Petersburg crews on scene of what investigators are calling a suspicious house fire (Halifax St & Harding St) @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/C6s8ZRw4TP — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) September 14, 2018

No injuries were reported.

The Friday morning fire is the sixth vacant house fire in the city since July 30, 2018. Investigators say the cause of all six fires is undetermined. Some of the fires have been ruled arson.

The Petersburg Department of Fire, Petersburg Bureau of Police and an outside investigating team are forming a task force to focus on this string of fires and get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Friday’s fire remains under investigation and has not yet been ruled arson.

