Crews battle fourth fire in Petersburg neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Va. – An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a fourth home in a Petersburg neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the vacant home filled with flames in the 800 block of Washington Street around 6:30 a.m.

Photos posted to the Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page show thick smoke billowing from the top of the home and bright yellow flames shooting from the rear of the structure.

"All city companies operated at the scene of this W. Washington Street house fire + multiple mutual aid companies to fill empty city stations," a post of the page reads.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze comes after more than a half-dozen fires at vacant houses in Petersburg over the past several months.

In fact, firefighters have battled three suspicious fires in the same neighborhood on Washington Street over the past two months.

Investigators have not said if Saturday morning’s fire was suspicious as the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.