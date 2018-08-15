‘Suspicious’ fire at vacant Petersburg home is next-door to recent arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg fire officials are investigating a "suspicious" fire at a vacant home in the 500 block of W Washington Street Tuesday night.

Firefighters were alerted of the fire when a citizen stopped by a fire station about three and a half blocks away, said Battalion Chief Danny Partin.

He said the citizen's quick thinking improved their response time by a couple of minutes.

"It at least saved two or three minutes," said Partin.

Upon arrival at the vacant and boarded up home, fire crews were met with heavy fire coming through the roof. Crews went into a defensive operation, not allow firefighters to go inside the building, but instead, they fought the flames from the outside.

There were no injuries.

The fire comes two weeks after a vacant home on W Washington Street went up in flames in what has been ruled an arson.

"A couple of weeks ago this house next-door caught on fire around the same time and that was suspicious as well," said Partin.

In recent months there's been about a half-dozen vacant house fires in Petersburg that are under investigation.

The cause of Tuesday night's fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about any house fire in the City of Petersburg, can call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video