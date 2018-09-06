× Petersburg Fire Department responds to W. Washington Street fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Fire Department has responded to a structural fire in the 600 block of W. Washington Street in Petersburg.

CBS 6 reporter Wayne Covil’s sources confirm that the fire is suspicious and in the same neighborhood as four other arsons over the past two months, the most recent of which was on Saturday.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.