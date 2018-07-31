Video shows massive fire consuming Petersburg home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- No one was hurt when a massive fire burned a Petersburg home late Monday night into Tuesday morning. The fire, which burned a vacant home on West Washington Street, was initially reported at about 11:30 Monday night.

The flames not only destroyed the home, but also burned power lines, causing Dominion Energy to cut power to the area for safety.

When Petersburg Fire crews arrived on scene, the flames had already engulfed the house.

Fire crews went into a defensive operation, not allow firefighters to go inside the building, but instead they fought the flames from the outside.

INSANE video captured by an emergency response worker of this massive house fire fully engulfing a home on W. Washington Street in Petersburg. We’re live NOW with details now on @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/MEcIiZ1Vcz — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) July 31, 2018

The house fire was marked under control at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is considered "suspicious" at this time.

UPDATE: I just spoke with the Batallion Chief on scene who says this fire is being investigated as suspicious. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/4mFXKxqIuS — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) July 31, 2018