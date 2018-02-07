Actor Jeff Goldblum 🎥dines at Richmond BBQ joint

RICHMOND, Va. — Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum was spotted enjoying barbecue in Scott’s Addition on Wednesday, while taking a break from a convention he is attending.

Buz and Ned’s posted that the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor “popped in for a bite to eat today and only had wonderful things to say!”

Ryan Loyall, who is the office administrator at Buz and Ned’s, said that Goldblum is here for a convention with Apartments.com. The actor has worked on several ad campaigns for the apartment-listing site.

Loyall said that Goldblum came in with his manager, and ordered beef ribs, chili and cornbread. When they were almost done eating, Loyall went out, said hello and took some pictures.

“It was unexpected and it went really well,” Loyall said. “You don’t know how a celebrity is going to take being approached, but he seemed very comfortable and use to it and open.”

Goldblum said he had “heard good things” about the barbecue joint, a Richmond mainstay since 1992. Loyall said the last big celebrity that ate there was Jerry Seinfeld.

“I think that they visit the South and want barbecue,” Loyall guessed.

Goldblum was there about 45 minutes and “everybody was just sitting there doing their own thing.”

A little bit later, two people at the convention came in to eat and said Goldblum had told them it was good, according to Loyall.

When asked if he had a favorite Goldblum movie, Loyall said “I haven’t seen a movie of his that I didn’t like.” When pressed, he went with Golblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, or his David Levinson character in Independence Day.

“We hope you enjoy visiting our lovely city 😎,” was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, after Goldblum left.

Goldblum was also spotted Tuesday night at a CoStar office party at the Main Street Station, where the band was none other than The Zach Brown Band. The commercial real estate information company CoStar owns Apartments.com. Employees could sign up to meet the actor and have their photographed snapped with him.

The is certainly not the River’s City’s first celebrity run-in. “Homeland,” Showtime’s Emmy Award-winning drama, started filming in Richmond last fall.

Since then actors from the show, including Claire Danes, have been spotted around the city. Danes visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts several times and then thanked the “Homeland” crew with pies from Proper Pie Co. The series seven “Homeland” premiere is set for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. on Showtime and will feature Richmond landscapes.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted dining out (also barbecue!) last fall before the band’s big show in Richmond. And who could forget when Solange Knowles, the Grammy-award winning singer and little sister of music superstar Beyoncé, spent some time in town last July.

Or the time that Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted dining in Shockoe Bottom in his Abe Lincoln beard. Or when The Boss, Bruce Springfield, took photos with people at Mamma Zu’s in Oregon Hill and while out thrift shopping during a weekend here for his nephew’s graduation from VCU.

