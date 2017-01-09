-
Updated list of Sunday closings and delays
-
Share your snow photos with CBS 6
-
Ice closes Boulevard Bridge in Richmond
-
VCU ranks 7th for students seeking sugar daddies to offset tuition
-
Deputy saves cat trapped in garage door
-
-
Man ticketed $128 for warming up car in driveway
-
Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to President Trump
-
Parents spend around $13,000 a year — per child
-
David Blaine shoots himself in mouth as bullet trick goes wrong
-
Pastor apologizes for Facebook video of woman in broken wheelchair
-
-
Storm topples California’s iconic tunnel tree
-
Rare ice circle forms in Washington State river
-
Corporate executive takes buyout, starts Henrico doggie daycare
-
Win FREE tickets to work out with Autumn Calabrese in Richmond
-
5,000+ without power in Central Virginia
-