Where Solange Knowles shopped and dined while in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Solange Knowles, the 31-year-old Grammy-award winning singer and little sister of music superstar Beyoncé, spent time in town this week with her husband, Richmond-native Alan G. Ferguson.

Knowles and Ferguson stayed at Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond during their visit to the city, according to people who saw the couple there.

Knowles spent a portion of her afternoon Wednesday at The Little Nomad Shop, a clothing store on West Broad Street.

“She stumbled upon the shop around 3 p.m. yesterday and said she loved the aesthetic here,” owner Anthony Bryant said. “She said that she was shopping for her son and her niece. She didn’t specify which niece.”

Bryant said Knowles spent about 45 minutes in his store.

For dinner that night, Knowles and Ferguson dined at Laura Lee’s on Semmes Avenue in South Richmond.

Restaurant owner Kendra Feather said the couple arrived around 8 p.m. She called them easy going and grateful.

“At one point her husband stepped outside and left her sitting alone. One of the customers approached her and Solange invited her to sit down, and they visited with each other for about 15 minutes until her husband returned,” Feather explained.

The couple ate an assortment of small plates and ordered a cocktail called “The Killer Queen.”

Shannon Wright, a customer at Laura Lee’s that night, said a friend at the restaurant tipped her off that Knowles was there.

“We got seated and tried to act as calm as we could,” Wright said.

After dinner, Wright and her friends met Knowles and Ferguson outside the restaurant.

“She was very pleasant. Before we parted ways, I gave her a business card because I’m a cartoonist and illustrator. My boyfriend and I told her how much we appreciated her album. She said that meant so much to her,” Wright said.

Both Feather and Wright noted everyone in the restaurant was respectful of the celebrity couple, but that fans and employees got the chance to take pictures with Knowles after she ate.

Knowles and Ferguson checked out of Quirk hotel Thursday morning, according to witnesses.

While in Richmond, Knowles also visited Saadia’s Juicebox in Jackson Ward.

And met the owner of bareSOUL yoga & wellness.

