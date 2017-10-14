Foo Fighters 🎸frontman Dave Grohl hits local BBQ joint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted dining out in Central Virginia before the band's big show in Richmond Saturday night.

A Facebook post shows Grohl at the Q Barbeque location in Midlothian.

"He said that when in the South he asks for the best BBQ and everyone told him Q is the place to go," reads a post on the page.

The Foo Fighters are performing at the Coliseum as part of their Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017.

This is the band's first appearance in Richmond since September 2014 when the Foo Fighters played a "surprise" show at The National.

You may recall some Richmond fans organized that concert themselves by selling 1,400 tickets in the hopes that the band appreciated the grassroots effort and scheduled a show in Richmond. It worked.

The Foo Fighters released their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, on Sept. 15.

