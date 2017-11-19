Claire Danes thanks ‘Homeland’ crew with ‘whole mess of pies’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Award-winning actress Claire Danes, who is in Richmond filming season 7 of “Homeland,” posted a photo on Instagram Sunday night of herself enjoying a local delicacy: pie.

“An ENTIRELY selfless offering to our crazy bananas amazing crew. I am in endless awe of their skills and stamina,” Danes wrote. “And no, of COURSE, I didn’t stick my fat face in every single one of these works of art. #properpie #homelandcrew🙌”

Proper Pie Co. posted on Facebook that the actress “bought a whole mess of pies as an early Thanksgiving thank you” for crew members.

Danes, who apparently joined Instagram earlier this month, has been posting photos of her time in Virginia.

Her second post on the social network shows golden leaves along a wooded drive with the caption “Falling for Richmond” and the hashtag #virginiaisforlovers.

And Danes posted a photo Saturday from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts looking out onto Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District.

That photo captures artist Tristin Lowe’s neon creation Comet: God Particle, which is on display in the VMFA’s Atrium.

“Homeland” in Richmond

Showtime’s Emmy Award winning drama began filming in Richmond and surrounding areas in September and is expected to continue shooting through February of 2018.

Earlier this year, casting officials announced they were looking for extras to play various characters for the show.

Some of those roles included business professionals, political types and military personnel/law enforcement officials.

Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show about the CIA, terrorism, and politics.

