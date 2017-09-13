Claire Danes spotted filming HOMELAND in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Television star Claire Danes was spotted on Grace Street in downtown Richmond Wednesday.

Danes is currently filming the seventh season of her hit Showtime series HOMELAND in Richmond.

“They’re filming Homeland on our street today!” a Grace Street restaurant Pasture posted on Facebook. “Street is closed intermittently but we are open and excited to see the action!”

Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show about the CIA, terrorism, and politics.

The show will film in Richmond and surrounding areas through February 2018.

If you see HOMELAND around town, email photos and video here.