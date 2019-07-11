Woman shot in Richmond had just returned from doctors appointment where she learned of her pregnancy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 32-year-old pregnant woman shot Monday after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight remains in stable condition at VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources confirm that her baby is also stable.

Those same sources say that she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle and struck in her legs, requiring several surgeries.

Before she was shot, the victim had just returned from a doctors appointment where she learned of her pregnancy.

She's also related to a young boy who survived a shooting at Carter Jones Park on Memorial Day weekend during a cookout.

That same shooting claimed the life of nine-year-old Markiya Dickson.

Police spent hours in front of the Summerhill Ave apartment homes, looking for evidence, even removing a monitor, C-I sources say, to help search for surveillance clues.