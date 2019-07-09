Pregnant woman shot on Richmond’s Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A pregnant woman remains in critical but stable condition at VCU Medical Center.

Richmond Police say that woman was shot at 2:46 Tuesday afternoon near the Summerhill Ave apartments in Richmond's Southside.

Crime Insider sources say that investigators believe she was not the intended target.

Those same sources also say that the woman is pregnant and that investigators believe she may have been caught in the crossfire of a raging gun battle.

Witnesses say they heard at least fifteen shots, rapid-fire, from what sounded like two different guns.

Police spent hours in front of the Summerhill Ave apartment homes, looking for evidence, even removing a monitor, C-I sources say, to help search for surveillance clues.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

