Girl killed, boy injured in shooting during cookout at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said two children were wounded during a shooting at a park on Richmond’s Southside Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Fonticello/Carter Jones Park in the Swansboro neighborhood for a report of a person shot just before 7:25 p.m.

Police said both children were driven to an area hospital.

The girl died of her injuries, police said. There has been no update on the boy’s condition.

.⁦@RichmondPolice⁩ at Carter Jones Park investigating a shooting call.

Multiple witnesses tell me a child was hit.

There was a large community cookout at the park that was wrapping up when gunfire erupted, I’m told. ⁦@CBS6⁩ pic.twitter.com/EI9SGVIXB1 — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) May 27, 2019

There was a large community cookout at the park that was wrapping up when gunfire erupted, according to those witnesses.

A forensics team was examining an area around the skate ramps as well as another section of the park.

Multiple major crimes detectives were also at the scene.

No additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

