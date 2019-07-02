× $20,000 reward offered to find person who killed Markiya Dickson in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI announced a new $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person, or persons, involved in the May shooting death of Markiya Dickson.

The nine-year-old girl was shot and killed while she played at Fonticello/Carter Jones Park on May 26.

“Since that day the Richmond Police Department has worked around the clock to identify the people responsible for this senseless act and this tragic death. We know this is a priority for [Richmond Police] Chief Smith,” FBI Special Agent In Charge FBI Dave Archie said.

Archie stressed the need for help from the public to catch those involved.

“We can’t make solid cases that lead to good prosecutions without witnesses,” Archie continued. “Today the FBI is announcing a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.”

Anyone with information for the FBI was asked to call 804-261-1044.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out in another section of the park.

This is a developing story.