CBS 6 wins 8 regional Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – WTVR CBS 6 won eight prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this week. The eight awards were the most awarded to any small market television station.
CBS 6 won the awards in the following categories:
Excellence in Sound
Dragon Scales: I Had No Idea What A Capella Music Was
Excellence in Video
The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home
Excellence in Writing
Greg McQuade: Writing 2018
Feature Reporting
The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home
Hard News
The Teacher Who Hacked Hollywood
Investigative Reporting
Blood on their Hands
News Documentary
Didn’t Add Up
Newscast
Historic Tornado Outbreak