CBS 6 wins 8 regional Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – WTVR CBS 6 won eight prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this week. The eight awards were the most awarded to any small market television station.

CBS 6 won the awards in the following categories:

Excellence in Sound

Dragon Scales: I Had No Idea What A Capella Music Was

Excellence in Video

The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home

Excellence in Writing

Greg McQuade: Writing 2018

Feature Reporting

The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home

Hard News

The Teacher Who Hacked Hollywood

Investigative Reporting

Blood on their Hands

News Documentary

Didn’t Add Up

Newscast

Historic Tornado Outbreak