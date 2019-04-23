CBS 6 wins 8 regional Murrow Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – WTVR CBS 6 won eight prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this week. The eight awards were the most awarded to any small market television station.

CBS 6 won the awards in the following categories:

Excellence in Sound
Dragon Scales: I Had No Idea What A Capella Music Was

Excellence in Video
The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home

Excellence in Writing
Greg McQuade: Writing 2018

Feature Reporting
The Sinking of the U.S.S. Scorpion: I Can’t Believe He Is Not Coming Home

Hard News
The Teacher Who Hacked Hollywood

Investigative Reporting
Blood on their Hands

News Documentary
Didn’t Add Up

Newscast
Historic Tornado Outbreak

