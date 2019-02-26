Police looking for more information in Richmond Valentine’s Day murder

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed a Richmond man on Valentine’s Day.

Police say at approximately 10:40 p.m. they responded to a report of a person shot at La’s Chiquita’s sports bar located at 3106 Broad Rock Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found Edwin Gonzales-Urbina who was at the bar suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died several hours later.

“The Detectives have received information about this case, but do need additional information to make an arrest,” said a Crime Stoppers spokesperson. “They would like to speak with anyone who may have information on this case.”

Gonzales-Urbina’s murder has been named the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. The Richmond man was one of three men shot and killed in metro-Richmond that night.

Curtis Murray, 29, was found shot in a Fairmount Avenue alley in Richmond. Dwayne Swann, 53, was shot and killed at a Chesterfield home. No one has been arrested in any of the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.