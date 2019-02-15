× Man killed on Valentine’s Day inside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to determine who killed a man inside a Chesterfield home.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road, near Belmont Road, at about 10:44 p.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive man.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered Dwayne U. Swann, 53, deceased,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[He was] suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.