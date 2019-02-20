Police ID Richmond man killed on Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified a Richmond man killed on Valentine’s Day as 27-year-old Edwin D. Gonzales-Urbina.

Gonzales-Urbina was shot on Broad Rock Boulevard.

“Officers received a call [at about 10:54 p.m.] after Gonzales-Urbina arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Detectives determined the shooting incident occurred in the 3100 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. Gonzales-Urbina succumbed to his injuries several hours later.”

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Gonzales-Urbina was one of three men shot and killed in metro-Richmond that night.

Curtis Murray, 29, was found shot in a Fairmount Avenue alley in Richmond.

Dwayne Swann, 53, was shot and killed at a Chesterfield home.

No one has been arrested in any of the fatal shooting.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Detective Sgt. M. Mocello at 804-646-6775 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.