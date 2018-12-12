Multiple jurisdictions patrol Chippenham Parkway after numerous accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., -- As part of a joint traffic enforcement operation multiple jurisdictions in the Richmond Metro worked together to patrol the Chippenham Parkway.

Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said at least 25 officers were assigned the 15 miles of state highway from Chesterfield County to Henrico County, Wednesday night.

"This is a joint operation we’ve been doing for awhile with all four agencies, ourselves, Virginia State Police, Richmond police and Henrico police all working together to combat aggressive and reckless driving," Aronson explained.

On duty was Officer First Class Robert Wilson in an unmarked police car. He pulled over a driver for speeding near the Jahnke Road exit within an hour of running radar.

"[She was driving] 73 in a 55 zone. She’s not only changing lanes, but she’s speeding when she’s doing it - that’s what causes accidents," Wilson said.

The regular join operation came on the heels of numerous recent accidents involving first responders.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said a driver rear-ended a firetruck while crews were working an along the interstate near the Chippenham Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Elmore said no one was injured, but that one firefighter was nearly hit by “within just a few feet.”