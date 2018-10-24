× ‘Slow down’ firefighters urge after ‘near miss’ on Route 288

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are urging drivers use caution after a driver was hurt flipping his vehicle while passing another crash scene on Route 288, Powhatan County Fire and Rescue reported.

Firefighters were initially called to Route 288 and Huguenot Trail after a driver struck a deer.

“An Engine Company, a Medic unit, and a command vehicle along with multiple law enforcement units were in the process of clearing up [the first crash scene] when a vehicle traveled past the blocking Engine and struck the stationary command vehicle that was occupied by a single Powhatan County Fire & Rescue personnel,” a Powhatan County Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. “The vehicle proceeded to roll several times and landed in the median. The driver of this vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters.”

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“PLEASE remember to slow down or move over when you see us working on the roadway,” the fire spokesperson said in a Facebook post. “We are extremely lucky in this instance as the Fire & Rescue personnel had just gotten back into the vehicle seconds before it was struck.”

Earlier this month Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark was killed when a tractor trailer hit his firetruck as Clark and other firefighters were helping other drivers involved in a crash.