Firefighter ‘afraid’ after latest ‘near miss’ crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters had another close call along I-95 in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said a rear-ended a firetruck while crews were working an along the interstate near the Chippenham Parkway around 2:30 a.m.

Elmore said no one was injured, but he said one firefighters was nearly hit by “within just a few feet.”

I am honestly afraid for my brothers and sisters! Believe it or not, THIS HAS HAPPENED AGAIN! At 02:27am today, we had another near-miss. E17 was working alongside I-95 near Chip Pky when a vehicle struck the left rear of E17. We cannot urge you enough to #SlowDown and #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/qsd1Ofz9hb — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) December 8, 2018

"I am honestly afraid for my brothers and sisters," Elmore tweeted. "We cannot urge you enough to #SlowDown and #MoveOver."

This latest crash comes two weeks after a driver someone slammed into the back of a fire truck working a crash on the Chippenham Parkway.

Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark was killed, and three other firefighters were injured, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as they were working a crash on I-295 during Tropical Storm Michael on Oct. 11.

Additionally, firefighters urged drivers to "slow down" following a "near miss" crash on Route 288 in Powhatan County on Oct. 24.

First responders are pleading for drivers to slow down and move over. It is state law to move over at least one lane when you see emergency lights.