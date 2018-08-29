Suspect admits lying to police, denies shooting girlfriend in jailhouse interview

Watch Jon Burkett’s full report on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After a shooting in Henrico’s East End Monday, Melvin Wesley called 911, saying a masked man had robbed them and shot his girlfriend in the chest.

She was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

In a bizarre twist, that’s where Wesley was Wednesday, by his girlfriend’s bedside, when police arrested him for allegedly pulling the trigger.

Investigators were on scene at the Newbridge Apartments Monday afternoon, sorting through a report that a masked gunman had kicked in an apartment door and shouted, “You know what time it is!”

The only problem, according to Wesley, was that “They said that the cameras from the rental office building showed that what me and was saying, wasn’t true.”

Wesley’s girlfriend had been shot in the chest, and her injuries are life-threatening.

Wesley admits he lied to police, but still claims he didn’t pull the trigger.

“Ballistics and all that gonna tell the truth,” he told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett. “I’m innocent.”

“What is the truth?” Burkett asked. “I feel like, I don’t want to put it out there, man,” Wesley said. “I want her to do that.”

Crime Insider sources say the woman shot is the same woman that reported her neighbor and friend Starquay Spruill missing a little less than a month ago.

Wesley said investigators did have questions for him about that.

“I guess from the first story I had told them at first, they were thinking it was Star-related,” he said. “But that’s not what they said today.”

Spruill is the sister of Marty Cobb. You may recall, Cobb was eight years old when he was killed while trying to protect another sister in May 2014.

Wesley’s girlfriend of a year is in critical but stable condition. He insists the truth will set him free. He just wants it to come from her mouth.

“That’s my girlfriend. I love that girl, man,” Wesley said. “If I would have did somehting like that, I wouldn’t have been at the hospital like I was.”

Wesley says he doesn’t know where Spruill is and that her disappearance has weighed heavily on them.