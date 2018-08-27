1 hospitalized after Highland Springs shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a victim to the hospital Monday afternoon in Highland Springs.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting in 300 block of Newbridge Road around 2:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with potential life threating injuries, according to police.

As police are still early in their investigation, there has been no word about a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. This investigation is ongoing.

37.546884 -77.342785