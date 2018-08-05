Police fear missing Henrico woman may be in danger

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 24-year-old woman in Henrico.

Henrico Police said Starquay Aisha Spruill is considered an “endangered missing person.”

“Investigators have reason to believe that Spruill may be in danger and her disappearance is currently under investigation,” police said.

Spruill is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brownish-red braided hair.

Investigators said she was last seen on Saturday wearing a large gray shirt, blue sweat pants.

If anyone has any information please contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

