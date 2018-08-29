× Arrest made in Newbridge Drive shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred on Monday in the 300 block of Newbridge Drive in Henrico County.

Melvin Roosevelt Wesley III was charged today with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the malicious wounding and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

On Monday, Wesley allegedly shot a 28-year-old woman in the chest during an attempted robbery.

The victim in the shooting is considered in stable condition.