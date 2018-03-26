4 charged in string of Chesterfield robberies already behind bars

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Four people who were recently incarcerated for a Richmond robbery have been charged in connection to a string of robberies in Chesterfield.

Police have obtained warrants for 19-year-old Anthony Wilson, Jr., 18-year-old Rashaun Smith, 20-year-old Yolanda Hobbs and 24-year-old Devin Van Gundy.

The first robbery happened on March 17, at the 7-Eleven store at 12120 Harrowgate Road just before 3:15 a.m. Video shows a masked suspect walking into the store brandishing a firearm.

Then early Sunday morning, a suspect with a similar description robbed a Mapco Express/Subway store in the 13200 block of Kingston Avenue. Police said the man took cash and tobacco products before jumping into a waiting silver SUV and driving off.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police say their investigation indicates that Wilson entered the stores during the robberies and Van Gundy was the driver for both robberies. In addition, Hobbs was present for both robberies, and Smith was present for the March 17 robbery, according to police.

The four suspects were arrested last Friday for robbing the 7-Eleven in Carytown.

Chesterfield detectives have obtained warrants for:

Anthony R. Wilson Jr., 19, of the 4000 block of Hiddenwell Lane in Chesterfield, for three counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery;

Devin I. Van Gundy, 24, of the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, for three counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery;

Yolanda E. Hobbs, 20, of the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, for three counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery; and

Rashaun L. Smith, 18, of the 1000 block of Elliott Avenue in Petersburg, for one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police are investigating a commercial robbery at the Mapco store and Subway located at 13200 Kingston Ave, there were no injuries anyone with information call the police at 748-1251 @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/qeXuLIzYla — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 18, 2018

The suspects remain behind bars at the Richmond City Jail.