Police: Too early to say if Chesterfield convenience store robberies are connected

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police said it is too early to say that three convenience store robberies in the county are connected, although detectives are actively investigating that theory.

In each case, an armed suspect walked into the store, held an employee at gun point, and got away with cash and other items.

Officers have released surveillance images in each of the robberies, and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them immediately.

The first robbery happened Saturday morning at the 7-Eleven store at 12120 Harrowgate Road just before 3:15 a.m. Video shows a masked suspect walking into the store brandishing a firearm.

"When I heard about that, I was like, oh my goodness, because I know a lot people come here. A lot of children and stuff like that," said Saffiyah Sudan, who lives near the store.

Police described the suspect at a man standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a blue jacket with a hood, black pants with white stripe, dark shoes with white soles, dark gloves, a dark mask and a black backpack.

Then early Sunday morning, a suspect with a similar description robbed a Mapco Express/Subway store in the 13200 block of Kingston Avenue. Police said the man took cash and tobacco products before jumping into a waiting silver SUV and driving off.

Police are investigating a commercial robbery at the Mapco store and Subway located at 13200 Kingston Ave, there were no injuries anyone with information call the police at 748-1251 @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/qeXuLIzYla — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) March 18, 2018

Finally, Monday night a man entered a different Mapco Express on Hull Street Road with a gun, stole money, and fled on foot. That suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5’’ tall with a slender build, wearing a black jacket, blue jean pants, white shoes and a dark mask.

Police are investigating a commercial robbery at the Mapco Express located at 10150 Hull St Rd. No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 748-1251. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/XxHMEGH20Y — Sgt C. B. Cutshaw (@SgtCutshaw) March 20, 2018

Again, Chesterfield police said they cannot yet say the incidents are connected.

Anyone with details on these crimes should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or contact the Chesterfield Police Department.