Gunman robs Carytown 7-Eleven; foursome may be connected to Chesterfield crimes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four people were arrested in connection to a robbery at a Carytown 7-Eleven. The robbery was reported Wednesday at about 3 a.m., according to Richmond Police.

"Anthony R. Wilson Jr., 19, of Chester, entered the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of West Cary Street and pointed a firearm at the clerk. Wilson Jr. demanded money from the registers," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Wilson Jr. then grabbed money from both registers and also stole merchandise from the store. He fled on foot heading east toward Thompson Street."

Police saw a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee leaving a parking lot around the time of the robbery call, police said.

Officers followed the Jeep and eventually arrested the driver and three passengers.

Anthony R. Wilson Jr., 19, of Chester, was charged with robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rashaun L. Smith, 18, of Petersburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Yolanda E. Hobbs, 20, of Petersburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Devin I. Van Gundy, 24, of Petersburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives believe the Carytown suspects are also connected to robberies in Chesterfield.

This is a developing story.