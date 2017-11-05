Richmond Marathon forecast

RICHMOND, Va. — The Anthem Richmond Marathon is Saturday, November 11. It looks like the weather for this year’s marathon will be a lot like last year: dry and chilly.

A chunk of cooler air is slated to arrive at the end of the week, and this will produce temperatures below normal.

Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s across the metro. As of now, it looks like we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and fairly light winds.

Temperatures will be around 50° by midday. We will continue to update the forecast over the next few days.

Good luck to all of the participants! Watch the races begin on CBS 6 Saturday Morning from 6 to 8 a.m.

