These roads will be closed for the Anthem Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of runners will hit the streets of Richmond on Saturday, November 11 for the Anthem Richmond Marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health 8k.

The VCU Health 8k begins at 7 a.m. and the last race, the Anthem Richmond Marathon, ends at 3 p.m.

There will be numerous “No Parking” zones and street closures will be in effect as a result. Police are asking motorists to be patient and on the lookout for runners along the routes.

There are also asking motorists to be aware of signs restricting parking and detours throughout the city starting at 10 am. Friday Nov. 10 and continuing through 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 11.

Here is a list of traffic changes you should be aware of:

Tredegar Street between S. 7 th Street and Brown’s Island/2 nd Street Connector will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday

Street and Brown’s Island/2 Street Connector will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday Broad Street between Boulevard and N. 12 th Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

North Mulberry Street between W. Broad and W. Grace Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

North 3 rd Street between E. Broad and Main Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Street between E. Broad and Main Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Broad Street between N. 4 th Street and Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Street and Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2 nd Street Connector from 3 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m.

Street Connector from 3 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Longview Drive between Scottview Dr. and Wallow Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Brook Road (southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Forest Hill Avenue (westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and East Main Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Grove Avenue (westbound) between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Monument Avenue (westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.

Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Brookland Parkway between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

East Franklin Street between North 2 nd and North 6 th Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

and North 6 Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. West Grace Street between Boulevard and North Allen Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.

West Main Street between Belvidere and the Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m.

5 th Street between East Grace and Tredegar Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m.

Street between East Grace and Tredegar Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Boulevard (northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.

Boulevard (southbound) between West Broad Street and Monument Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.

Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.

Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.

Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon

Semmes Avenue (westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill/Roanoke Avenue from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.

North Lombardy Street between Brook Road and West Grace Street from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Grace Street between North Allen Avenue and North 9th Street from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m.