Coldest air of the season is heading towards Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The coldest low temperature since last winter has been 37° on October 27. We are tracking an air mass in Canada that will bring the coldest air since March. It will arrive in Virginia Friday night into Saturday morning.

Low temperatures in the metro will drop into the mid and upper 20s. All locations away from the immediate coast will experience a hard freeze. Our colder outlying areas to the north and west will experience lows in the teens.

These will be the coldest low temperatures since the middle of March, and should be at least a few degrees above record levels.

A freeze watch has been issued for the entire CBS 6 viewing area. This will get upgraded to a freeze warning on Friday. Northwestern Virginia is not included since the growing season has ended there.

The Richmond Marathon will be colder than last year, with temperatures in the 20s for the start of the different races. Winds should be near or under 10 mph under clear skies.

High temperatures will only recover into the low and mid 40s Saturday afternoon. The coldest high so far this season has been 46° on November 8.

We will see a gradual warming trend next week with highs back closer to 60°.

