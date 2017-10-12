Suspect shot by cop during Chesterfield chase charged in second bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The bank robbery suspect wounded during a police pursuit in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon is facing a number of charges, including robbing a second bank back in September.

Officials said officers were dispatched for a report of an armed robbery at the Argent Federal Credit Union at 1901 Walmart Way around 2:30 p.m.

Chesterfield police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said the suspect, 45-year-old Allen E. Piner of the 7900 block of Provincetown Drive in Chesterfield, pulled out a gun and demanded cash before running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police gave chase after spotting a vehicle with a driver matching the description of the suspect. That pursuit came to an end about four miles away along the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike in a field near Pearson Hyundai.

Video taken outside Pearson Hyundai showed police speeding through the car dealership's parking lot.

READ MORE: Chase ran “Dukes of Hazzard"-style over an embankment, through cleared clay field and into woods

Tire marks in the field show the spot where police said Piner drove the car, before getting out and running into the woodline.

"Officers pursued the suspect on foot and gave him commands to stop," Caroon said. "At one point during the pursuit, the suspect displayed a weapon. One officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect. Officers secured the suspect, immediately provided first aid and brought him out of the woods."

Crime Insider sources said Piner, who was transported to an area hospital, was struck twice the chest by bullets.

Piner, who remains hospitalized, was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon in relation to yesterday’s incident.

Additionally, Piner was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly holding up the Citizens Bank & Trust branch at 12101 Olivers Way on Sept. 1. RELATED: Pink-gloved bandit brandishes gun, robs Chesterfield bank

In that robbery, police said the suspect approached a teller, displayed a firearm and demanded money. Upon receiving cash, the suspect exited the building and was last seen running into the woods west of the bank.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.