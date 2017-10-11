Shots fired after Midlothian police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bank robbery suspect was shot during a police pursuit along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The suspect's condition has not yet been released and Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed the shooting.

Gunshots were heard along the 9500 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Pearson Hyundai, Wednesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources said police were pursuing a suspect believed to have robbed Argent Credit Union, on Walmart Way in Midlothian, after 2 p.m.

That pursuit came to an end about four miles away when shots were fired, Crime Insider sources indicated.

Video taken outside Pearson Hyundai showed police speeding through the car dealership's parking lot.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.