Pink-gloved bandit brandishes gun, robs Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a man who robbed the Citizens Bank & Trust at 12101 Olivers Way at about 12:22 p.m. on Friday, September 1.

Police said the suspect approached a teller, displayed a firearm and demanded money. Upon receiving cash, the suspect exited the building and was last seen running into the woods west of the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a skinny build and facial hair.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, baseball-style cap and a covering over his face.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.