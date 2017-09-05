Family: Paralyzed survivor of fatal triple shooting says she played dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Talisha Wright has months, perhaps a year, of recovery ahead of her after being wounded in a triple shooting in Henrico County last month.

A family member tells CBS 6 that Wright is paralyzed from the waist down and is recovering at VCU Medical Center.

A car crashed through an eastern Henrico fence early Sunday morning August 27, and a pregnant Lakisha Lewis and Devon Blow were both shot to death.

The family member, who asked not to be identified, said Wright, the only survivor of the triple shooting, is only alive because she fought back, then played dead.

David K. Ross, 20, has been arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder in the shootings.

Wright’s family member says the shooting victim immediately cried when she saw Ross's mug shot.

"He asked the driver for a ride home and he told the driver to drop the girls off twice," said the family member.

She said there was no doubt Ross was the man she fought in the back of a car and at one point wrestled his gun away.

"He left the scene, then he came back and tried to shoot her in the head... She tried shooting him but there were no bullets,” she said. “So she threw her hands up and her body back so he thought he had shot her in the head."

Wright's family member says Talisha then played dead and the triggerman ran off.

In a jailhouse interview, Ross told CBS 6 that he did not know the shooting victims, nor was around the night of the shooting. "[The charges are] going to get cleared," Ross said.

However, police say evidence collected from his grandmother's house in Church Hill and the car left on scene proves otherwise.

Wright's family member says the horror of that night continues to haunt Talisha.

"He shot the driver and the young lady in the back of the head then shot Talisha in chest and the shoulder I think," she said.

Wright, a mother of three, remains in stable condition inside VCU’s Intensive Care Unit.