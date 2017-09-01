Armstrong grad says he did not commit ‘fight night’ double murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — David K. Ross says he did not do it.

Ross, a 20-year-old graduate of Armstrong High School, was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder for the August 27 double homicides of Lakisha L. Lewis and Devon L. Blowe.

Lewis and Blowe were found shot in a car on Cosby Street.

In an interview at Henrico jail, Ross said he did not know the shooting victims, nor was around the night of the shooting.

Ross, who was at the grandmother’s 29th Street home when he was arrested, said detectives told him they had multiple witnesses who claimed Ross committed the crime. He also said he was told detectives found a gun at his grandmother’s home, bloody shoes, and fingerprints on the car.

“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

During a hearing Friday via videoconference, Ross was appointed an attorney. His preliminary hearing date was scheduled for December 7.

‘The violence has to stop:’ Family of pregnant shooting victim makes emotional plea

Days after a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were murdered in Highland Springs, her family is pleading for answers.

Lewis, was the mother of a 14-year-old daughter and was five and a half months pregnant.

Family members said the couple was at a friend’s house watching the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, but after they left the party, gunfire erupted.

Lewis and Blowe were shot inside their car early Sunday morning.

“My cousin was a victim, she was innocent. She had an unborn child. She was enjoying her weekend,” Lakisha’s cousin Tiara Lewis said. “My family needs justice and we want justice because she didn’t deserve this.”

Family members said that the families focus is now taking care of Lakisha’s daughter, who is getting ready to go back to school.

“The violence has to stop,” said Tiara. “Just put the guns down y’all and stop fighting. Cause you have these kids out here that have to live without their parents and it’s not right.”

Lakisha will be laid to rest on Saturday at Mimms Funeral home in Richmond.