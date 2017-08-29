‘The violence has to stop:’ Family of pregnant shooting victim makes emotional plea

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Days after a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were murdered in a Highland Springs triple shooting, a Richmond family is pleading for answers.

Lakisha Lewis was the mother of a 14-year-old daughter and five and a half months pregnant with a son.

Family members say the couple was at a friend’s house watching the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight. But after they left the fight party, gunfire erupted.

The 31-year-old and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Devon L. Blowe, were shot and killed inside their car early Sunday morning.

“My cousin was a victim, she was innocent. She had an unborn child. She was enjoying her weekend,” said Tiara Lewis, Lakisha’s cousin.

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street, in Highland Springs, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. Blowe was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“My family needs justice and we want justice because she didn’t deserve this,” said Tiara.

Tiara described Lakisha as a happy, loving person that everybody loved. She described a special trademark that made Lakisha stand out among a crowd.

“She had this special laugh that repeats and repeats and repeats and you’ll never forget it. We all hear it when we sleep.”

Police have not released any information about a shooting suspect or motive in the shooting at this time. But Tiara has a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

“Turn yourself in. We don’t hate you. We don’t dislike you. We dislike what you did,” she said. “You could have chosen different. Just turn yourself in and give up peace.”

Family members said that the families focus is now taking care of Lakisha’s daughter, who is getting ready to go back to school.

“The violence has to stop,” said Tiara. “Just put the guns down y’all and stop fighting. Cause you have these kids out here that have to live without their parents and it’s not right.”

Lakisha will be laid to rest on Saturday at Mimms Funeral home in Richmond.

Henrico Police detectives continue to investigate the homicides.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.