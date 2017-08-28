Police identify woman, man killed in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed and a third hurt in a Henrico County homicide. Police were called to the 1900 block of Cosby Street, in Highland Springs, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered three adults in a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult female was pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male and female were transported to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The adult male was pronounced deceased at VCU Medical Center," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Ms. Lakisha L. Lewis and Mr. 32-year-old Devon L. Blowe, both of Richmond.

No information about a shooting suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Neighbor Anita Johnston said she something very bad had happened when she left home for work Sunday and saw forensics detectives surrounding a car that appeared to have hit a fence near her home just off Cosby Street.

"This entire area was covered with police officers," Johnston said Sunday. "I was like, ah, somebody died because they don’t normally take that kind of precaution."

Henrico Police detectives continue to investigate the homicides.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses or friends of the deceased can email news tips and photos here.

This is a developing story.