Police hope fight video will help catch I-95 killer

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been more than a week since two women were shot and killed inside their car on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond.

Tanna D. Gardner, 23, and Sharayne Holland, 26, died early Mother's Day morning when someone opened fire into the car Gardner was driving after a night of celebration in the city.

In an effort to gather more clues and speak to more witnesses, Virginia State Police are asking people to come forward with video of an altercation that took place before the shooting.

The altercation happened in a Shockoe Bottom parking lot -- near Main Street Station -- prior to the fatal shooting.

"[It was] 3 a.m. and establishments are closing," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. "Everybody has a cell phone and we're pretty sure that somebody has some cell phone video and witnessed an argument take place."

After the argument in question, at about 3:40 a.m., a newer model, white four-door sedan pulled up next to the car Gardner was driving and opened fire.

There were seven people inside the 2017 Nissan Gardner was driving.

She and friends were out celebrating her graduation from Virginia Union University.

A man in the car, identified by friends as Holland's boyfriend, was also shot.

He survived the shooting.

Four other passengers in the car were not hurt.

Virginia State Police are still searching for the people who were in the shooter's car.

They also believe a darker-colored vehicle was traveling alongside them.

Agents have conducted interviews, followed up on tips and viewed video from multiple vantage points.

GoFundMe pages have been set-up for both the Gardner family and the Holland family to help pay for funeral expenses.

Gardner's father is also offering $10,000 of his own money to reward anyone that can help him find his daughter's killer.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone. You can also call an anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. News tips and photos can be sent here.