Two women killed in I-95 shooting

RICHMOND, Va. --- Two women were killed and a man left in critical condition following a shooting on Interstate 95, near the Interstate 64 split (mile marker 75), in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning.

At about 3:40 a.m., a newer model, white four door sedan pulled up next to the victims' 2017 Nissan and opened fire, a Virginia State Police spokesman said. There were seven people inside the Nissan.

The victims were out celebrating graduation, Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett. Those sources said investigators were looking into a fight in a club about 20 minutes prior to the shooting.

Police have not yet confirmed those details.

Following the shooting, the victims' car came to a stop near Exit 76A, near the giant Richmond sign.

The woman driving the Nissan died at the scene, police said.

A second woman was taken to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

A male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else in the car was hurt.

The ramp from I-95 north to I-64 east was closed due to the police investigation.

State Police want witnesses to call 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone.

