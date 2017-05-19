Father of I-95 shooting victim offering $10,000 reward in search for killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grieving father is desperate for answers nearly one week after his daughter Tanna was shot and killed, only hours after graduating from Virginia Union University.

Tanna Garner was driving on I-95 north in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning when another car pulled up next to her 2017 Nissan and opened fire. Gardner and a passenger, 26-year-old Sharayne Holland, were killed.

Don Gardner is back is Richmond Friday, along with three girls who were in the car with Tanna and Holland that fateful morning.

The group is handing out flyers and asking people for answers as police continue to search for the person who killed their loved ones.

Gardner is now offering $10,000 of his own money to reward anyone that can help him find his daughter's killer.

"I am going to stop at no means until justice is done for these kids," said Gardner.

After Tanna's graduation Saturday, she had a post-graduation dinner with her father and other family members. That was the last time he saw his first born child. After dinner, Tanna went out with friends to continue the graduation celebration.

Kamille Gray, who was there that night, said an argument in this parking lot across from the Amtrak station in Shockoe Bottom led to the shooting on I-95.

When Tanna and her friends drove off for the night, the other group followed. As Tanna drove along I-95 in downtown Richmond, someone in that other car opened fire.

Gray and Gardner say they felt compelled to return to that very spot to find justice.

"We were right hear when everything started," said Gray. "It was a really silly altercation. It shouldn't have went that far, but it did."

Holland’s boyfriend was also shot and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Gardner, who’s battling cancer, says he made a promise to Tanna he won’t rest until someone pays for this crime.

"My daughter graduated from Virginia Union, less than nine hours and she's dead. I'm pleading, I'm begging you, somebody please come forward," urged Gardner.

The shooter who killed Gardner and Holland was in a white four-door sedan, according to Virginia State Police.

The Gardner family has setup a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses and reward money.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445. You can also call an anonymous tip line at 804-780-1000. News tips and photos can be sent here.