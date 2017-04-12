‘Put down your guns’ Mother of shooting victim makes emotional plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It seems like every few days we see the tragic headlines, young people shot to death in the City of Richmond. Recent violence has also spilled over into Henrico County.

Tuesday night a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the grounds of Montrose Elementary School in eastern Henrico.

Some families are working to make sense of it all.

“Someone felt like they could play God with my son’s life and that’s not fair,” said Dakeshia Goode.

Dakeshia’s 18-year-old son Kejuan Goode was shot and killed during a double homicide at the Midlothian Village Apartments Saturday night.

The heartbreak this Richmond mother says she's experiencing is indescribable.

“No one deserved to take his life,” said Goode. “Nothing is worth it. Life is precious and people need to know it.”

Goode clings to her family and her faith for strength in the aftermath of her son Kejuan’s murder.

The 18-year-old and his friend Terrell Thomas were shot to death just one building away from Goode’s apartment.

The murderer is still on the loose.

“Somebody knows something and I pray it eats them up on the inside. Until they come forward. That’s been my prayer,” the mother explained.

Goode’s prayers don’t stop with her family. She can’t ignore recent headlines from the City of Richmond to Henrico County where gun violence has claimed the lives of other young victims.

Two teens were recently killed in Mosby Court.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed near Montrose Elementary School Thursday.

“I remember thinking OK my heart goes out to this mother,” said Goode. “I couldn’t begin to understand her feelings. I never thought I’d be sitting here.”

Goode said her heart just can’t take another tragic headline. She said she’s just trying to pray and have faith that all of the killers will soon be caught.

“To the young people, I say please put down your guns. There’s always a better way to handle things,” said Goode.

The mother said the community will come together at a vigil Thursday to remember her son Kejuan and his friend Terrell Thomas who were both killed last weekend.

That vigil begins at 5 p.m. at the Midlothian Village Apartment complex. If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.