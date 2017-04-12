Teen dead after Tuesday evening shooting at Henrico school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old male died Tuesday evening, after he was shot on the grounds of Montrose Elementary School in eastern Henrico, according to Crime Insider sources and online police records.

The school is located at 2820 Williamsburg Road near the Richmond International Airport.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police confirmed Tuesday evening. The gunfire was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they are in the early stages of their investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.